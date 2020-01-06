Win Super Bowl tickets by donating blood

September 12, 2015: A general view of a football on the field is shown during the college football game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Georgia Bulldogs, held at Vanderbilt Stadium on the campus of Vanderbilt University. ***Editorial Use Only*** (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Donate blood, win a trip to the Super Bowl?

Count us in!

The Red Cross has teamed up with the NFL to offer one lucky person two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, roundtrip airfare to Miami and hotel accommodations, and so much more!

All you have to do is donate blood between January 1 and 19 and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win.

>> Click here to learn more and make an appointment.

