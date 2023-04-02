SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Windy conditions are expected across the Bay Area on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory begins at 5 a.m. Monday morning and ends 11 p.m. Monday night. The advisory is in effect for any coastal areas in counties between Sonoma and Monterey, but it also includes the Santa Lucia Range.

Winds are forecasted to hit 15-30 mph with gusts ranging from 45-55 mph, the NWS said. KRON4 Meteorologist Brittany Begley says that Sunday should remain rather dry, but the Bay Area may see some gusts. Community members are advised to secure any loose objects outside before the winds pick up on Sunday evening, according to the NWS.

Further inland, the Sierra is under a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. on Monday. Between three and nine inches of snow is forecasted for the elevations above 4,000 feet. On Monday morning, snow is expected between 1,500 and 3,000 feet.