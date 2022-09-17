(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Northern California coast starting on Sunday.

Between 6 a.m. on Sunday and 4 a.m. on Monday the coast and coastal hills are expected to see southerly wind gusts that could reach up to 45 miles per hour.

Photo courtesy of National Weather Service

There is also potential for downed trees in the area, which could lead to power outages due to sand and debris blowing across Hwy 1 between Sonoma and Big Sur, according to NWS.

The wind advisory comes as the Bay Area is also forecasted to seen rainfall this weekend. For the latest weather updates, check out KRON4’s daily forecast.