Wind tunnel at Mountain View’s NASA Ames will test rockets, new space launch system

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Monday morning, NASA gave KRON4 a tour of one of its wind tunnel facilities at NASA Ames in Mountain View that will be used to develop the next generation of NASA rockets.

The supersonic wind tunnel will be used to test the new space launch system, rockets that will carry astronauts and equipment into space, to the moon, mars and beyond.

Now, the White House has released a 2021 budget proposal that would increase NASA’s budget by about 12 percent, or about $3 billion.

The director of NASA Ames says that funding would help keep the agency’s ambitious plans on schedule.

“This budget profile invests over $3 billion in the first human landed system for the moon since the Apollo era,” the director said. “It really represents a commitment from the administration into what they have asked NASA to do which is return to the moon and then go onto Mars.”

Monday’s demonstration is part of a nationwide “State of NASA” event to showcase the work the space agency is doing in preparation for future missions.

If all goes well, NASA would send men and women back to the moon in 2024.

