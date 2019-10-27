Winds bring down trees on Bay Area streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The windy weather Saturday night into Sunday took a toll on the Bay Area, bringing down trees and narrowly missing cars parked on city streets.

A 70-foot tree was seen on the ground this morning in Concord at Clayton Road and Pine Street.

No one was injured when the tree fell, the police department said, but the road was blocked from traffic for a short while.

Expect delays in the area of Clayton Rd and Pine St. A 70 foot tree is down and blocking the road. There were no injuries but the roadway is shut down. – 586 pic.twitter.com/59pvhaK0PN — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) October 27, 2019

It was a similar scene at a San Leandro Walmart today where a tree came crashing down on top of a car in the parking lot.

The fire department was on scene working to clear the tree out on Sunday.

Tree down at Walmart in San Leandro due to high winds. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ynNIe8i3Go — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) October 27, 2019

A KRON4 viewer sent in photos of a tree that fell in Union City due to the winds.

Fortunately, the tree narrowly missed a car.

The tree still caused a block in the road.

Winds in the North Bay peaked at 93-mph in the Healdsburg Hills — but even at lower elevations, winds were strong enough to rattle windows and trees across the Bay Area.

This weekend was supposed to bring the strongest wind event of the year, the National Weather Service said last week.