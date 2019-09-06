Winds driving fast-moving wildfire in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY (CNN) — Winds are expected to pick up Friday afternoon as firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire in Northern California.

The Walker Fire has burned some 2,000 acres in Plumas County, but a local sheriff says heavy winds are spreading the flames.

The forest service says the winds are expected to increase, likely pushing the fire to the east and southeast,

At least three communities in the area were ordered to evacuate.

The fire is zero percent contained.

The forest service says they’re fighting the blaze from both the air and ground and more resources are on their way.