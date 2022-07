SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The United States Coast Guard Northern California rescued a windsurfer from the San Francisco Bay on Monday, the San Francisco Fire Department reported.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The rescue operation was first reported at 4:12 p.m. on Twitter. The fire department said that one adult was rescued and “will be OK.”

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.