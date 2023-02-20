(KRON) — Despite a warm and sunny Presidents Day with highs in the 60s, and even low 70s in some areas, more winter weather is heading for the Bay Area this week. According to the National Weather Service, the rest of the week is going to become increasingly wet, cold and windy.

“Widespread rain, breezy winds, and cold temperatures are all possible,” said the NWS in a tweet.

The winter weather blast will bring an increased chance of snow to higher elevations with the Santa Cruz, Diablo, Gabilan and Santa Lucia ranges all likely to receive a dusting of snow. Monday’s dry conditions will continue into Tuesday but temperatures will begin to drop and the first chance of rain will arrive Wednesday and increase into Thursday and Friday.

Thursday is also likely to be the coldest day this week, according to the NWS, with temperatures likely to drop below 32 degrees, or even below 28 degrees. Heading into this weekend, we will dry out briefly before more rain arrives next week.

A wind advisory has also been issued for the early part of the week for areas that include:

San Francisco-Marin Coastal Range

Sonoma Coastal Range

North Bay Interior Mountains

Coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore

North Bay Interior Valleys

San Francisco Bay Shoreline

San Francisco Peninsula Coast

East Bay Interior Valleys

Santa Cruz Mountains

Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose

Eastern Santa Clara Hills

East Bay Hills

Southern Salinas Valley

Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County

Northern Salinas Valley

Hollister Valley and Carmel Valey

Northern Monterey Bay

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast

The NWS warns of northwest winds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The wind advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday.