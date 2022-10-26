The inaugural Wine Country Weekend festival was held on October 21-22 in Napa Valley, raising funds and awareness to support brain health and wellness. Created and sponsored by the Guy Fieri Foundation, the Neighbor’s Keeper Advised Fund and the Tug McGraw Foundation, the event featured both renowned chef Guy Fieri and country singer and actor Tim McGraw, son of legendary MLB pitcher Tug McGraw.

Tim McGraw and Guy Fieri at Wine Country Weekend in the Napa Valley. Photo Credit: Tyler Conrad.

“Veterans, first responders and healthcare professionals are facing significant stressors, burdens, and mental health challenges as a result of their work. We cannot afford the cost of failing them,” said McGraw, whose father died of an aggressive brain tumor in 2004. “Guy and I had a lot of fun working together in honor of some of our country’s most important heroes.”

Tim McGraw (L) and Guy Fieri (R) serve veterans and first responders at the Heroes BBQ at Wine Country Weekend. Photo Credit: Pete O’Connor.

Wine Country Weekend kicked off with Cabs, Culinary and Country at Silver Oak Wine Cellars in Oakville. The event featured great food from Chef Fieri and several of his chef friends, paired with Silver Oak and Twomey wines, an epic auction and a performance by McGraw. “I was honored to team up with Tim McGraw,” said Fieri, “one of country music’s greatest icons, to recognize and support the men, women, and families that have made the commitment and sacrifice for our country for this epic weekend.”

Tim McGraw performs at Wine Country Weekend. Photo Credit Bob McClenahan.

In addition, the crowd was treated to The Silverado Pickups, a local band made up of wine country notables David Duncan of Silver Oak and Twomey Cellars, Jeff Gargiulo of Gargiulo Vineyards, Shane Soldinger of Silver Trident Winery, Dan Zepponi from Cuvaison and others.

David Duncan, Proprietor, Chairman & CEO, Silver Oak, at Wine Country Weekend. Photo Credit Bob McClenahan.

The next day, Chef Fieri prepared a BBQ feast to honor residents at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville, healthcare providers and local first responders. The event also included the first ever Game for Heroes, a celebrity softball game featuring both McGraw and Fieri. The team also included first responders, veterans, healthcare professionals and others.

Tim McGraw (L) Guy Fieri (R) at bat during the Game for Heroes celebrity softball game at Wine Country Weekend. Photo Credit: Pete O’Connor.

“These foundations have been so supportive to the men and women who live and work here at the veterans home in Yountville,” said Veterans Home administrator Lisa Peake. “Along with raising money for activities and events at our home, this fun-filled weekend went a long way in lifting the spirits of our employees and residents, who have all been dramatically impacted by the ongoing pandemic.”

The two-day event raised more than $1 million to fund mental health support for veterans, first responders and healthcare workers, all of whom have faced tremendous stresses in recent years.