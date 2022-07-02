The annual WineaPAWlooza charity event and wine auction held on June 24-25 in Napa Valley, raised $2.2 million to fund the work at Jameson Humane. WineaPAWlooza is Jameson’s biggest fundraiser, producing the majority of the organization’s annual operating budget.

The weekend kicked off on Pritchard Hill at Montagna Estate, a premier destination for cabernet sauvignon lovers. Guests enjoyed a tasty selection of Pritchard Hill wines and cuisine from Little Saint Healdsburg, the new plant-based restaurant led by Chef Kyle Connaughton of 3-Michelin star SingleThread.

The evening included food and wine panel discussions featuring Carlo Mondavi, founder of RAEN Winery and Monarch Tractor, Molly Sheppard, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery’s educational winemaker and Christopher Jackson of Jackson Family Wines. The panels were moderated by technology expert Brian Cooley and sommelier Amanda McCrossin and discussed innovative approaches to food and agriculture, particularly viniculture.

WineaPAWlooza. Photo Credit: Emma K. Morris

Tasting and Auction

The next evening featured an incredible wine tasting and auction held at the George III Vineyard at the Beckstoffer Farm Center in Rutherford. Hosted by the event’s honorary co-chairs, Andy and Betty Beckstoffer, the event offered incredible cult wines, the animal parade and an exciting auction in which motivated bidders went after rare offerings.

WineaPAWlooza. Photo Credit: Seymour & McIntosh

Guests enjoyed the beautiful surroundings, some of the region’s best wines and the opportunity to rub elbows with local vintners. To top it off, Christie Brinkley dropped by to share her new, organic Bellissima Prosecco.

Christie Brinkley at WineaPAWlooza. Photo Credit: Emma K. Morris

Auctioneer Fritz Hatton led the spirited bidding for 20 unique lots from around wine country. The top lots were: ten cases of 2021 TOR Beckstoffer to Kalon Vineyard Cabernet, which went for $200K – the highest winning bid on a single lot; a barrel of Bevan, $160K, a PARTY with Million Dollar winemaker, Jesse Katz $140k, a four-night stay in Augusta, a round of golf at Forest Hills and a TUSK wine dinner, $100K; and a private tasting at RAEN Winery, Monarch Tractor tour, a tasting at Brandini winery in Italy, and a two-night stay at Brandini’s Agriturismo, $100k.

The fund-a-need raised the most – $450k for two new Jameson programs. The first was for the Vet Mobile, which provides affordable and accessible veterinary care to those most in need across the region. The COVID pandemic generated a severe vet shortage.

WineaPAWlooza. Photo Credit: Seymour & McIntosh

The second was for the Animal Assisted Healing program, providing support for those suffering from mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, Alzheimer’s, and dementia while enriching the sanctuary animals’ emotional health.