Wineries that serve food can reopen in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Wineries that serve food in Sonoma County are now open.

Barbara Cox with the Sonoma County Vintners Association joined KRONon to explain what exactly that means for the county.

The new mandate went into effect Saturday morning. It is the next phase for the opening of wineries who are now allowed to host visitors in their tasting rooms if it’s for an outside tasting.

To do so, they must serve a meal with the wine tasting experience, Cox said.

Wineries can partner with different chefs and restaurants to offer these experiences.

Every winery is different, so it is encouraged that people still check websites and call wineries to check for full details.

As far as face coverings, employees will be wearing masks. Visitors are required to bring a face covering as well but do not have to wear it during the tasting.

Visitors must make a reservation.

