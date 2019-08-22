Winning lottery ticket worth $72 million sold in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — A lucky lottery player in Los Angeles won a $72 million jackpot last night.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Ralphs Grocery, located at 5601 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, according to lottery officials.

The SuperLotto Plus ticket matched all six numbers during Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 34-28-25-19-39 and Mega number 9.

Lottery official say they don’t know who the winner is yet but they’re advising whoever it is to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

Ralphs Grocery will also collect a retailer bonus of $360,000 just for selling the winning ticket.

