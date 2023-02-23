(KRON) — Snow was already falling around 800 feet by Thursday morning. The Sierra, as well as the mountains and hills around San Francisco and in the North Bay, will also most likely see snow as the historic winter storm runs through the Bay Area.

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday as thousands of PG&E customers head into day three without power or heat. As of Wednesday night, about 22,000 customers were still without power.

6 a.m. — Add time to morning commutes due to wintry weather

Bay Area Rapid Transit officials suggested adding about 20 minutes onto your Thursday morning commute due to the weather. Wintry weather and cold temperatures could also create slippery roadways.