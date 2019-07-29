3 Guns: Witness describes when shots rang out at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY (KRON) — A witness has spoken following the shooting that took place at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

He said the shooting started right behind him.

Hoping it was fireworks, it wasn’t long until they looked back and discovered that it wasn’t.

“The little kid asked if it was fireworks it’s almost 6 o’clock, then we all looked back and there wasn’t any fireworks,” he said.

That is when a huge crowd of people began to run.

He said the weapon used sounded like an assortment of different guns.

“It sounded like an AK, 9mm, and another AK,” he said. “It was like three guns.”

He said he began to run and eventually got down to the ground.

That is when he said the shooter came close to him, but he was unaware of it at the time.

According to his niece, a lady that was next to them got shot in the neck.

They then got up and proceeded to make a run for it, until they heard the shooting start up again.

He wasn’t able to get a glance of the shooter, but people close to him described the suspect as a man wearing camouflage.

He spoke with a man whose tent was in front of where the shooting originally began, he said.

The man reportedly said that the shooter had an AK, and the barrel dropped behind his tent.