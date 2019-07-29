Bullets Flying By: Witness recounts deadly Garlic Festival shooting

A witness to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting has recounted the moments when the shooting started.

Bullets were flying by one of the musical stages, he saw “puffs of dirt” near the stage, then he took cover.

Sean who is a stage hand for a band playing at the time of the shooting says he hid under the stage and was texting loved ones as the shots were being fired.

Sean tells KRON4 News the shooting sounded like fire crackers at first. Then he saw victims covered in blood near the stage.

The band that was playing, was going into their last song, Sean says he heard five or six shots.

Singer Jack van Breen said he saw a man wearing a green shirt and grayish handkerchief around his neck fire into the food area with what looked like an assault rifle.

Van Breen and other members of the band dove under the stage. Van Breen says he heard someone shout: “Why are you doing this?” and the reply: “Because I’m really angry. “

His bandmate Vlad Malinovsky from Walnut Creek, California, said he heard a lot of shots and then it stopped. Later, law enforcement came by and told the band members and others hiding with them to come out with their hands up.