Woman abandons car, walks on Hwy 101 with 4-month-old baby

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested Saturday after abandoning her car and walking on the lanes of Highway 101 with her 4-month-old baby, according to the CHP Marin.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers received reports of a woman holding a baby and walking on northbound 101 near the SR-131/East Blithedale exit in Mill Valley.

As officers were responding, they received more calls from concerned drivers who told dispatchers that cars were slowing down and swerving to avoid her.

One driver slowed down to try and help when the woman tried to force her way into the passenger side of the car.

A Mill Valley police officer who was nearby and heard the call was able to locate the woman. The officer quickly helped the woman and baby into the car and took them off the freeway.

Officials say it was clear that the woman was under the influence, likely of a drug. They later learned that after her car broke down, the woman left the car, took her baby and walked on the highway.

After a thorough DUI investigation, officers arrested the mother for driving under the influence of a drug.

While the mother was being taken to jail, officers took care of the little girl until Child Protective Services were able to pick her up.

The CHP Marin thanked all of the alert drivers who not only avoided hitting the woman and her daughter, but also reported the incident to 911 as soon as they were able to.

“It goes without saying that this could have ended so tragically,” officials wrote.

The identity of the mom was not made available. She was booked into Marin County Jail on charges of DUI and child endangerment.