The City of Fairfield Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a car from a dealership on Thursday, according to Fairfield police.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue after being notified by a Suisun car dealership employee that a stolen car was located in the lot. The driver, Nequisha Herbert, refused to exit the stolen vehicle and took off, police said.

A pursuit ensued, and the suspect ran over several spike strips laid out by law enforcement. The pursuit was eventually terminated due to public safety concerns.

The 37-year-old parked the car and was caught by police after trying to flee on foot, FPD said. Herbert was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail.