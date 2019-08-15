Woman arrested for attempting to steal car from South Bay dealership

MILPITAS (KRON) — Milpitas police responded to reports of a suspect attempting to steal a car from the South Bay Honda dealership early Thursday morning.

At around 1:29 a.m., officers arrived to the dealership parking lot located at 920 Thompson Street where they found a woman driving a white Honda Insight in the Piercy Toyota dealership parking lot.

Authorities have identified the woman as 24-year-old Shey Artiaga, a San Jose resident.

Artiaga left the car and fled on foot.

Officers found her hiding behind a bush.

Officials say Artiaga initially tried to steal a blue Honda Insight, but failed when she ran over a curb.

Artiaga was booked into the Santa Clara county jail for two counts of auto theft, burglary, resisting arrest, and committing a felony while released on her own recognizance.