SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — A woman, found in Santa Cruz early Friday morning by California Highway Patrol officers as she was passed out in her car, was arrested not only for driving under the influence but on suspicion of child endangerment after informing them of leaving her 4-year-old daughter at home alone.

A welfare check of the woman’s residence confirmed her statement. At approximately 3:01 a.m. Friday, CHP officers arrested Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, of Santa Cruz, on DUI charges after she was found passed out in her 2012 Mercedes Benz CLS300 in the 100 block of 3rd Street across the street from the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

During the investigation, Lopez informed officers that her 4-year-old daughter was alone sleeping at their home nearby. The CHP officers requested assistance from the Santa Cruz Police Department.

KRON On is streaming news live now

A police officer went to Lopez’s residence to conduct a welfare check on her daughter. It was determined that the girl was alone at home.

A child protective services representative took custody of her. Lopez was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on one count of felony child endangerment, one misdemeanor count of DUI and a misdemeanor charge of having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.