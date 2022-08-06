PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with several vehicles, police said.

On Friday at approximately 9:28 p.m., a motorist was traveling westbound on Lakeville Highway at a high rate of speed when they collided with a vehicle. The car that was struck pulled onto the shoulder near Browns Lane, according to police.

The motorist who was traveling at a high rate of speed continued driving then struck a second vehicle on Lakeville and Frates Road. The second vehicle pulled over and the suspect continued driving, police said.

The suspect then struck a parked car on Lakeville at South McDowell and a fourth car that was also parked on Casa Grande Road at South McDowell Boulevard. Three occupants fled the vehicle following the fourth collision.

The driver, Kaytlyn Kiley, reportedly discarded clothing as they fled the scene on foot but was located on Filippini Way and arrested. Kiley appeared intoxicated and was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The two occupants who fled the scene on foot were unable to be located. Three illegal narcotics were located inside Kiley’s vehicle, police said.

Due to being admitted to the hospital, Kiley was released on a citation to appear in court. Kiley was arrested for driving under the influence, hit and run and possession of a narcotic.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle who was struck on Browns Lane. Anyone with information on the multiple collisions are asked to contact Traffic Officer Dave Hutchinson at (707)-778-4372.