Woman arrested for encouraging child to kill herself

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hudson woman has been arrested for child abuse after deputies say she encouraged a child to take their own life.

Pasco County deputies arrested 41-year-old Kristi Cheshire Monday at her home on Old Dixie Highway.

According to an arrest report, Cheshire was in an argument with a child at her home around 5 p.m. when she encouraged the victim to kill herself with a piece of a broken plate.

Deputies say another person in the home witnessed Cheshire break a plate in the kitchen during the argument. The arrest report says Cheshire then took the broken pieces of plate to a bedroom where the child was.

In the arrest report, deputies say the woman committed an “intentional act that could reasonably be expected to result in physical or mental injury” to the victim.

The arrest report released by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office did not mention the age of the victim, nor the child’s relationship to Cheshire.

Cheshire was arrested for child abuse and taken to the Pasco County Jail. The arrest report lists her occupation as home health care.