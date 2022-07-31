ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested Saturday for possession of an unserialized firearm, or ‘ghost gun’, according to police.

A police officer with the Antioch Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver fled from the area, but the police officer was able to locate the vehicle parked at the end of a court.

The police officer noticed a baby in the back seat while speaking to the woman. He began a search of the vehicle and located an unserialized firearm.

The mother was arrested, and the child was placed in the care of a family member. In a similar incident, Santa Rosa Police arrested a man early Sunday morning for possession of a machine gun after initially pulling him over for reckless driving, according to police.