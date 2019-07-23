20-year-old woman arrested in 2017 hit-and-run that killed San Francisco grocer

STOCKTON (KRON) — A woman was arrested earlier this month in Stockton in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed the founder of a San Francisco grocery store.

The crash happened around 2:17 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2017 near Jerrold Avenue and Toland Street in San Francisco.

The victim, identified as Konstantinos “Gus” Vardakastanis, was crossing in the road when he was hit.

Now nearly two years after the crash, police announced they made an arrest.

The female suspect, identified as 20-year-old Eleasia Fraise, of San Francisco, was arrested July 16 by U.S. Marshals on several charges, including hit-and-run with injury, gross vehicular manslaughter, arson, conspiracy and driving without a license.

She was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail and is now awaiting transfer to San Francisco County.

Shortly after the crash in 2017, former Mayor Ed Lee said, “I am heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Gus Vardakastanis, a dedicated small business owner, immigrant entrepreneur and community leader. He provided healthy and affordable produce to the neighborhoods he served and employed many residents at his three local markets. “

The former San Francisco mayor went on to say, Vardakastanis will be missed but that his memory will live on through his markets across the city.