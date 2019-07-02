Woman arrested in connection to Fremont grass fire

FREMONT (KRON) – Police have arrested a woman in connection to starting a grass fire in Fremont early last week.

That woman has been identified as 43-year-old Christina Haller.

After gathering witness statements and evidence, authorities believe the fire started as a verbal altercation between a man and Haller.

Officials say the two were behind a property of Belvoir Springs on Mission Boulevard when Haller fired a flare from a pellet gun at the man.

According to police, the flare missed the man and hit the ground causing the fire.

Haller ran into the hills and was not found. Police, however, did recover the pellet gun on the scene.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Haller for corporal injury to a person from a prior dating relationship, assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawfully causing a fire to a structure of forest land.

On Tuesday, Haller is expected to appear in court. She did not give a statement to police.

The Fremont Police Department say it was lucky that no one was injured and remind residents to talk to their family members about an escape or evacuation plan, in addition to testing your fire alarms, having an emergency kit, and checking you property for dry grass.

If you have any information about this fire, you are asked to contact police at (510) 790-6900.