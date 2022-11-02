SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman has been arrested after confessing to police that she was involved in a hit-and-run incident with an elderly woman and a toddler, according to the San Jose Police Department.

In the early evening of Oct. 25, officers were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians. Footage from the incident shows an elderly woman walking with a toddler inside of a stroller in a marked crosswalk. A few steps into the street, the woman and toddler were hit by a driver in a dark-colored car.

On Oct. 27, a community member reported that they saw a vehicle that resembled images of the car in SJPD’s press release on the incident. Officers then responded to a residence in San Jose and found the vehicle.

The suspect, 20-year-old Alexa Hadjilatiph, was at the residence when officers arrived. Police say Hadjilatiph admitted that she was the driver of the vehicle in the hit-and-run. She was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a charge of felony hit-and-run. Police say she has since bailed herself out.