WATSONVILLE, Calif. (BCN)–Law enforcement officers in Watsonville arrested a woman on Wednesday in connection with possession of firearms following a parole check at her residence.

Samantha Sanchez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of any assault weapon, possessing a short-barrel firearm and parole violation.

On Wednesday at 12:36 p.m., members of the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and state parole agents conducted a parole compliance check at Sanchez’s residence in the 100 block of Carey Avenue.

During a search, agents located more than 100 rounds of ammunition, miscellaneous handgun parts, and a large firearms safe.

Agents also located a photograph of Sanchez in possession of a short-barrel rifle and handguns.

The safe was transported to the Watsonville Police Department, and agents recovered four handguns and three rifles.

Agents also recovered more than 200 rounds of assorted ammunition and more than $7,000 in cash and jewelry.

Agents also seized two pellet guns that were replicas of real guns.

Sanchez was taken into custody, transported to the Santa Cruz County Jail, and she was placed on a parole hold by state parole agents.

