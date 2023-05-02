(KTXL) — A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in Davis Monday night, the third stabbing in less than a week, the Davis Police Department said.

Police sent out an emergency alert requesting that residents shelter in place while law enforcement searched the downtown area and surrounding neighborhoods but were unable to find the suspect.

The shelter-in-place request has been lifted.

Police said the woman reported that the suspect stabbed her through her tent at a “known transient camp.”

The woman was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital.

Police said they believe that the suspect in Monday night’s stabbing is the same as the suspect in the killing of 20-year-old Karim Abou Najim, a student at UC Davis, on Saturday in Sycamore Park.

The suspects in both of those stabbings were generally described as being light-complected men between 5’6″ and 5’9″. The suspect in the Sycamore Park stabbing was estimated to be between 19 and 23 years old. The suspect in Monday night’s stabbing was described as having curly hair and a thin build.

On Thursday, David Breaux, 50, was found stabbed to death in Davis’s Central Park. Police have not said if all three stabbings are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information to report it to the Davis Police Department by calling 530-747-5400 or emailing policeweb@cityofdavis.org. Police said they also have an anonymous tip line at 530-747-5460.