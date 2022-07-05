BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — On June 24 police arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection with a shooting that happened in May on Folger Avenue, according to a press release from Berkeley Police Department.

On May 16 just after 5:30 p.m., a shooting happened near the 700 block of Folger Avenue. According to police a road rage incident that began on I-80 near the Ashby Avenue off-ramp ended in a suspect brandishing a handgun and firing three rounds into the air before attempting to leave the area.

The victim followed the suspect who shot off the rounds and called the police. The vehicles ended up near the dead end of Folger Avenue near Hollis Street. The suspect reportedly fired two more rounds in the direction of the victim’s vehicle, where the victim’s six-year-old child was also riding.

No one was injured or struck by gunfire. Officers were later dispatched to the area, but they were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Berkeley Police Detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

On June 24 detectives arrested the 32-year-old woman from Tracy, during the arrest a loaded 9mm handgun was found in the suspect’s purse. Police say she then admitted to both shootings during the dispute with the other driver. Police did not share her name in the release.

On June 27 the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office brought felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, willful discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.