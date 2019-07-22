Woman contracts flesh-eating disease at water park: lawsuit

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (KRON) – A South Carolina woman is reportedly facing more than $1 million in medical bills after she contracted a flesh-eating disease at a local water park pool, according to the lawsuit filed.

The Myrtle Beach Sun News reports the woman, Beverly Lanham, was knocked down by a wave at the wave pool at Wild Water & Wheels in June 2017.

She allegedly scraped her arm when she fell down, and that’s when “the flesh-eating organisms entered Plaintiff’s body and began eating her right arm,” the suit states according to MBSN.

Mark Lazarus, owner of Wild Water & Wheel, said the water park meets the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control standards.

The water park failed to keep the water clean and test for water quality, the lawsuit states.



This is just one in a recent string of cases of the “flesh-eating bacteria,” otherwise known as necrotizing fascitis, which refers to a rapidly spreading infection that can result in amputations and even death in severe cases.

Before this incident, a woman in Virginia had also reportedly contracted a flesh-eating bacteria after spending just 10 minutes in the water.

Earlier this month, a Memphis man and a Florida woman were killed after being infected by flesh-eating bacteria.