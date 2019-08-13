Woman convicted of murder jokes, laughs before sentenced to life

ST. LOUIS (CNN) — Jokes and laughter.

That’s what one woman had for her attorneys before she was sentenced to life in prison for murder.

Almost three years ago to the day, Pam Hupp was arrested for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger.

She claimed it was self defense.

But O’Fallon, Missouri Police uncovered Hupp’s twisted plot, which included her attempts to lure two other people, before she picked up and killed Gumpenberger, a man with disabilities.

Gumpenberger`s sister spoke out in court saying Hupp is ‘not human’ and is probably a ‘serial killer.’

His mom Margaret Burch spoke after the hearing.

“I feel at ease, I’m glad it’s over. My grandson’s here with me,” Burch said. “He’s never expressed his feelings about everything and I can tell he’s happy. He’s glad it’s over.”

The prosecutor agreed.

“This has been a long time coming,” said St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.

Lohmar said this about hupp`s bubbly demeanor.

“She’s been manipulative the whole way. She wants everybody to believe she’s still in control. She lost control and she’s never going to have control again. So I think this was just one more way for her to try to hold on to one more last little bit she can,” he said.

Hupp could be moved out of a county jail into state prison as early as Tuesday.

This as the newly appointed Lincoln County prosecutor starts his investigation in the unsolved murder of Hupp`s friend, Betsy Faria.

It was supposedly the case hupp was trying to escape scrutiny of when she murdered Gumpenberger.

