(BCN) — A woman was stabbed in Stockton early Thursday morning, police said. A 22-year-old woman was reportedly in the 2600 block of Delano Avenue in the Civic District when she got into an argument with a 24-year-old man.

Police, who responded at 12:30 a.m., said the man stabbed the woman following the argument. She was treated for her injury and is expected to survive, according to police. The suspect was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. His name was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.