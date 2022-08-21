BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman gave birth on the side of a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.

On Saturday evening at 6:18 p.m., BFD was called to a report of a woman in labor in a vehicle on northbound I-680, past Lake Herman Road. BFD Engine-11 and Truck-11 both responded to the scene. Once they arrived, paramedics with Engine-11 located a woman with a full-term pregnancy in active labor with a “complicated presentation,” according to BFD.

BFD paramedics delivered the baby at the scene, provided post-delivery care, and transported the baby to North Bay Hospital by ambulance. The mother was transported to the hospital in a second ambulance. Both mother and baby were doing well when they arrived at the hospital.