Woman desperate for pet’s return, stolen out of parking lot

VALLEJO (KRON) – A Bay Area native is in desperate search for her cat named Monkey Wednesday night, after someone broke into her rental car in Vallejo and stole her pet.

The thieves also took the victim’s purse, electronics and more.

“I don’t want him scared and wondering why im not there and god knows whether or not he’s being abused, I hope not.” Vallejo native, Anne Ruivivar, returned home to visit her family for the holiday last week.

She even brought her fur baby, Monkey with her and before heading to her parents house, she says she needed to pick up cat litter.

Ruivivar stopped at the Target off Admiral Callaghan Lane, but then returned to her worst nightmare.

“Just thought I was going to run in really quick, come out with the cat litter and be off to my parents house but when I came back to my car the car window was busted and my cat and my backpack were gone. The cat’s carrier was gone.”

Thieves got away with her laptop, wallet, and most importantly her cat Monkey.

Ruivivar rescued Monkey 15 years ago.

He’s a black and white tabby and was last seen in a gray and black carrier inside her rental car. He also had a red body harness attached to him.

“Sorry if people think it’s silly. Maybe you’ve never had a pet that long. Maybe you never had somebody you thought of as a fur baby or cared for animals, but this is who he was. Who he is to me and I don’t want to say past tense because god I hope he’s still alive..around.”

Heartbroken that Monkey is gone. Ruivivar says she’s also fired up by the city and police departments’ response to these rampant car break ins.

“Crime is starting to overrun the city of Vallejo and whether or not it happens in other cities around us and I’m particularly concerned about Vallejo and for the mayor to tell me it happens everywhere not just Vallejo is not a good enough answer for me.”

Ruivivar plans to attend the city council meeting on Tuesday to voice her concerns.

She’s also offering a reward for the return of her cat.

Ruivivar says someone called her on monday after finding her wallet in Emeryville.

She believes the thief could live in the area and that her cat Monkey may also be in that area.

If you’ve seen Monkey or have any helpful information, please call (818) 288-1039.