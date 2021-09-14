Woman tethered to her dog dragged to death by San Francisco BART train

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep BART trains running and avoid potential gridlock on the roadways as over 300,000 regular BART commuters take to the highways if the system shuts down. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Authorities on Tuesday identified the woman who was dragged to her death by a BART train in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 41-year-old Amy Adams of San Francisco.

According to a statement from BART, Adams was on the platform with her dog tethered to her waist waiting for a Dublin/Pleasanton-bound train. At the very last second as the doors were closing, Adams, who had already boarded the train, quickly got off, officials said, but her dog remained on board.

BART officials said Adams appeared to be waving at someone. As the train departed with the dog inside the train, Adams was dragged and pulled onto the tracks.

The dog was not injured.

According to a tweet from the National Transportation Safety Board, two investigators are headed to San Francisco to investigate and are working in coordination with BART’s Chief Safety Officer and BART police.

At this time, BART police have reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we are following all safety protocols,” said BART Spokesperson Alicia Trost.

BART officials notified customers that the Powell station was closed due to a “person on the tracks” around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Major delays to several lines were reported, but the Powell station reopened and normal train service was restored just after 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.