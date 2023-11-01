(BCN) — A woman was fatally stabbed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood earlier this week, police said Wednesday.

The stabbing was reported at 7:18 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Leavenworth Street. Paramedics found the victim with stab wounds and took her to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to San Francisco police. Her name was not immediately available.

Police have not made an arrest in the case or released any possible suspect details. Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

