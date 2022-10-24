ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman whose body was found burning in Antioch last week was identified on Monday.

Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using her dental records, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. Police say two people of interest have been arrested in connection to Sharlman’s death.

Residents in the Lopez Drive area reported a fire along the trail in the early morning on Monday, Oct. 17. Sharlman’s body was discovered in the fire, and investigators later found that she had been burned beyond recognition.

On Oct. 18, Antioch police released photos of the jewelry Sharlman was wearing when her body was discovered in order to help positively identify her. Police even shared details about Sharlman’s dental work in hopes that someone in the community would recognize her.

Anyone who has information about Sharlman’s death or the burning of her body is asked to contact Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov or 925-779-6890. Tips can also be texted to 274637.