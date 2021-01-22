Woman found in Daly City structure fire was killed prior: police

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Daly City police officers and firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire last week.

On Jan. 15, officials responded to 85 Kent Ct. in Daly City around 8 a.m.

While evacuating the apartment building and working to contain the fire, firefighters located a woman dead inside an apartment.

The woman was identified as 34-year-old Veronica DeNitto.

Investigators determined the cause of death was a homicide.

Authorities identified the suspect as 36-year-old Renato Yedra-Briseno of San Francisco.

Daly City investigators obtained a $10 million arrest warrant for Yedra-Briseno. Anyone with information about the case or his whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Daly City Police Department.

No other details were immediately released.