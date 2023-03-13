SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — The identity of a woman whose body was found near the Sausalito shoreline on Friday has been released by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was identified as 70-year-old Carolynn Leslie Dean of Sausalito. On Friday morning, a 911 caller reported that human remains were found somewhere near the surf, not far from the Spinnaker Restaurant. Emergency responders arrived on scene and found an unconscious and unresponsive Dean, fully-clothed and floating in the water.

After Dean was pulled from the water, emergency crews pronounced her dead. She had no identification on her person, so authorities conducted an investigation to identify and inform her next of kin.

The sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected in Dean’s death at this time. A postmortem examination of her body will be completed on Tuesday. After that time the cause and manner of death will be investigated by the sheriff’s office Coroner Division and the Sausalito Police Department.