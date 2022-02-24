SAN JOSE (BCN) – A woman died a dozen days after she was run over by a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus whose driver refused to let her aboard because she was not wearing a mask, San Jose police said Wednesday.

A 59-year-old transient identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as Lucy Prieto Frescas died after the collision reported at 5:53 p.m. in the area of Senter Road and Needles Drive.

The VTA bus driver did not allow Prieto Frescas to get on the bus due to her lack of a mask. As the bus pulled away from the curb, she fell to the ground and the back tires of the bus ran over her, police said. San Jose police said they do not know why Prieto Frescas fell but said the bus driver cooperated with their investigators. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday, making her death the ninth involving a pedestrian in San Jose in 2022.

The VTA mandates the wearing of masks on all of its vehicles due to COVID-19, saying on its website, “The federal government continues to mandate face masks while riding public transit.”

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call Detective Malvido of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.

