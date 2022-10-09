SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa woman was taken to a local hospital Saturday following a fire at her residence that appears to have been started by combustible materials left on top of a floor heater unit.

Santa Rosa firefighters received a 911 call for a possible structure fire at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Stanford Street. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy smoke coming from the front door and windows of the residence.

The woman was also sitting outside, complaining of smoke inhalation. Firefighters battled the fire, which originated in the living room.

No one else was inside. The woman was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The duplex unit where the fire occurred suffered moderate smoke damage and fire damage to its living room. The front duplex unit was not damaged.

Investigators estimate damages to be $20,000.

