SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A stabbing on Friday night sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The call came in to police at 8:24 p.m. reporting a stabbing incident in the 300 block of South 22nd Street, in the Brookwood South neighborhood of San Jose. At the scene, police say they located one woman who had been stabbed.

KRON On is streaming now

The woman was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition, according to police. An updated tweet from SJPD announced that the suspect was apprehended late Friday night.