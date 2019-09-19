Woman in texting suicide case up for parole

NATICK, Mass. (AP) – Massachusetts officials are weighing whether to grant early release to a woman serving a jail sentence for urging her suicidal boyfriend via text messages to take his own life.
Michelle Carter appeared Thursday before the state Parole Board to seek release after serving seven months of a 15-month jail sentence.
No decision was announced following the closed-door proceeding.
Carter, her lawyer and members of the family of Conrad Roy III didn’t comment after the hearing.
Carter, now 22, was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in Roy’s death.
The 18-year-old killed himself in 2014 by filling his pickup truck with carbon monoxide as Carter urged him on.
She began her sentence in February.
Her conviction has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
