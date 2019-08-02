Woman reported missing during Camp Fire found alive after 266 days

OROVILLE (KRON) — A woman believed to be in the Paradise area when the deadliest fire in California’s history broke out was found alive Thursday after being believed missing for 266 days.

The woman, identified as 47-year-old Wendy Carroll, was found Thursday walking Oroville.

A Butte County Sheriff’s detective spotted the woman.

She told the detective she was aware she was reported missing but didn’t come forward because she thought she had unresolved legal problems.

One person remains unaccounted for since the deadly Camp Fire.

Authorities are still searching for Sara Martinez-Fabila, 51.

Police are unclear whether the woman was in the area when the fire broke out.