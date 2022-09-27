DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A fight in a Target parking lot in Daly City ended in one woman being run over with a vehicle on Monday, according to a statement from Daly City Police Department.

On Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., two women got into a physical altercation in the parking lot of a Target located in Daly City. After the fight, one of the women got into her vehicle before driving it towards the other woman and striking her with it. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer, dark-colored SUV. The suspect is described as a woman between 25 and 35 years of age. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Noah Servin at NSerbin@dalycity.org or 650-991-8119.