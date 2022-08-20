ALAMEDA, CO., Calif. (BCN) — Two California Highway Patrol officers saved a woman from a fiery crash early Wednesday on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County just outside Livermore, CHP officials said Friday.

Officers responded at 2:47 a.m. to Highway 580 just east of North Livermore Avenue to what they initially thought was a multi-vehicle crash. But officers later learned that a woman driving a Toyota Camry crashed into a concrete wall.

The Toyota came to rest in the fast lane of the highway, according to the CHP. The woman got out and was standing next to her car when a Nissan crashed into the Toyota and the woman, CHP officials said.

The woman fell to the ground and the Toyota caught fire, according to the CHP. Officers arrived and saw the woman injured and unconscious between two cars and near the burning Toyota, CHP officials said.

Two CHP officers grabbed the woman’s arms and pulled her away from the burning car. One officer with the help of an off-duty physicians assistant gave CPR to the woman, according to the CHP.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived and took the woman to Eden Hospital with injuries suspected to be critical. The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries, CHP officials said.

“These officers lived up to their sworn oaths as a public protectors,” said CHP Dublin Area Cmdr., Capt. Chris Sherry in a statement. “Had it not been for their quick thinking and actions, the woman could have been injured further, possibly dying; they are true heroes.”

