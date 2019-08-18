Woman sexually assaulted in Santa Rosa park bathroom

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa park goers are on edge tonight, after a woman was sexually assaulted inside a bathroom at a local park.

It happened Friday morning at Howarth Park near the family recreation site.

It was 8 a.m. Friday when the 55-year-old victim said she was pulled into the restroom and sexually assaulted.

Though some park goers were shocked to hear the news, one frequent runner said this is why she always stays alert.

“I wasn’t really surprised because there is some weird people hanging around here most times,” she said.

Maria Revelle runs through Howarth Park every day.

She said getting the notification of Friday’s sexual assault confirmed what she already knew.

“It just made me realize that me carrying around a pepper spray and being aware of what’s happening is actually important,” she said. “It’s not just in my head, it does happen.”

Sgt. Marcus Sprague with Santa Rosa Police said the victim was walking out of the restroom to go on a hike, when she was attacked.

“He pushed her back into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her,” Sprague said. “The victim described the suspect as a black male adult, between 20 and 30-years-old, anywhere from 5’8 to 6’2 in height, with a heavy build and facial hair.”

Officers canvassed the park Friday and again on Saturday, looking for the suspect — but he remains on the loose.

“It’s an unfortunate thing that happened,” Sprague said. “We’re gonna do everything we can to find the suspect.”

Runners like Revelle said it won’t stop her from going on her daily runs, but it is a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.

“If you’re a woman running early in the morning or later in the day when it’s not as busy, I would recommend it… it’s okay to zone out, but you still have to be alert,” she said.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

