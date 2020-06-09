Woman shot, injured in San Francisco’s Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 49-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood late Monday night, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Kirkwood Avenue and Earl Street. The woman was taken to a hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
Police said no arrest has been made in the shooting but a 21-year-old man is considered a suspect in the case. No other details about the suspect were immediately available.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
