Woman shot to death in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Monterey Road near Roeder Road and Chynoweth Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the scene on a report of a person shot.

Officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound; she died at the scene.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

This is the city’s 26th homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Jose PD’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

