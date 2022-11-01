SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in southwest San Jose on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

Police are on the scene of a stabbing that took place on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive near the Village Green Apartments. The call came in around 11:30 am. One woman with life-threatening injuries was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still gathering information about the suspect and motive. As of 12:45 p.m., the suspect in the stabbing had been found.