Woman stabbed to death in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Hayward late Tuesday.
According to police officers responded to the 24000 block of Willimet Way near W. Winton Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.
At the scene, officers found the woman suffering from stab wounds; she died at the scene.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
This is the third homicide in Hayward this year.
Anyone with information is urged to call 510-293-7176.
