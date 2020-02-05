Woman stabbed to death in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Hayward late Tuesday.

According to police officers responded to the 24000 block of Willimet Way near W. Winton Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found the woman suffering from stab wounds; she died at the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

This is the third homicide in Hayward this year.

Anyone with information is urged to call 510-293-7176.

